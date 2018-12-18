100 Mile House RCMP say Cariboo Chilcotin Traffic Services attempted to stop a vehicle in a parking lot at the intersection of Highway 97 and 4th street on Friday.

The driver of a green Ford Taurus fled the scene.

Police say they took down the plate number and that the vehicle was then located a short time later near where it was initially sighted.

A 49-year old man was taken into custody and is now facing a number of charges including Criminal Driving While Prohibited, Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle and Flight from Police.

He’s scheduled to appear in court in February.

Police say the vehicle was towed and impounded.