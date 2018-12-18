-R Dyok, My Cariboo Now

A trial date has been set for a Williams Lake man who is charged in connection with a suspicious fire.

26-year old Wolfgang Johnny is due back in Supreme Court on September 9th of next year.

He’s charged with one count each of Arson, Assault and Uttering Threats to burn, destroy or damage property.

Johnny was arrested in September of 2017.

RCMP were called to the Anaham Reserve and Johnny is accused of setting fire to both exits of a residence that belonged to his step father.

Fortunately no one was hurt.