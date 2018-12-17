Getting information to moms-to-be in the Cariboo got a little bit easier.

Today Interior Health launched ‘Smart Mom”, a free interactive prenatal education program delivered right to your phone via text messages.

Interior Health’s Smart Mom Project Manager, Nancy Delgado goes over what it provides.

“The information and resources include how to have a health pregnancy, how your baby is developing and tips on how to manage labour and delivery. And information can also be customized to include resources about personal health concerns such as smoking cessation, reducing alcohol intake and healthy eating and weight management”.

Delgado encourages moms-to-be to sign up saying only 32 percent of women in Canada attend prenatal classes and that number decreases further for those in rural and remote communities.

Moms-to-be can enroll online at smartmomcanada.ca and clicking “Enrol now” in the top right of the homepage. View the Terms of Consent or call the toll-free number. Reply “Accept” or by texting Interior to 12323 and reply “Yes” to enrol.

Smart Mom is intended to complement prenatal advice and information provided by caregivers, not to replace it.