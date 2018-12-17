Northern Health’s Connections program is about to take a break for the holiday season.

This service provides transportation for people who are travelling to non emergency health services.

Eryn Collins is a Communications Officer with Northern Health…

“The Quesnel to Prince George run, for example, will do its last run for 2018 tomorrow on the 18th and then the next run, the first of 2019, will be on the 8th of January. And our Connections staff work closely with people who are calling to book routes and to book their medical appointments that coincide with those routes to let people know well in advance that this break is taking place.”

Collins says demand for the service typically goes down over the holidays and she says it is also a chance to give the drivers a break and to do routine maintenance on the buses.