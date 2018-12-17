The Cariboo Regional District wants to hear from you.

They’re interested in finding out what Cariboo residents see in the future for the CRD library network.

Emily Epp Manager of Communications explains.

“All of our Cariboo Regional District library networks has launched a Re-Imagine your libraries campaign and we are looking to get the public’s feedback about how we’re doing in the library and where they’d like to see the library go as part of our development of a strategic plan for the next three to five years.”

Epp also commented on how the feedback was going.

“We have actually almost a thousand surveys back to date and we’ve had a lot of engagement on our questions of the week and our polls, i think one of our polls had about 600 responses just on our face book pages, so we’re getting a lot of great feedback but we’re still looking to hear from more residents .”

The survey is available online until December 31st 2018 at the Cariboo Regional District Library website or you can pick up a paper copy at the Williams Lake, Quesnel and 100 Mile House libraries.