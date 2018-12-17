(Files by Brendan Pawliw-MyPGNow)

The Prince George RCMP continue to work around the clock following the murder of a 30-year-old man.

The incident occurred on the 700 block of Johnson Street just after 5 pm where the victim succumbed to injuries from a gunshot wound he sustained on Friday night.

Earlier in the week, a drug trafficking investigation on the same block resulted in the arrest of four people where a large volume of drugs and other items were seized from a vehicle along with two homes.

However, it’s too early to tell if both incidents are related.

“They are questions that are certainly going to be part of the investigation to determine if there is going to be a connection if there even is a connection to the drug trade. We are here working all weekend trying to get on top of this and trying to find out what happened and who is responsible,” said Craig Douglass, RCMP Spokesperson.

Douglass hopes someone from the neighborhood comes forward to provide a break in the case.

“You know, we’re obviously looking for anyone with information about this incident, anyone in that area that may have external video surveillance we would appreciate hearing from them or any information from the public would be appreciated.”