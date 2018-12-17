Quesnel will have a representative at the BC Men’s Curling Championships that will take place at the West Fraser Center in the New Year.

Brady Waffle’s foursome defeated a Prince George rink, skipped by J.T. Blanchett, in the Provincial Playdown in Quesnel on Saturday.

Waffle won the best of three playoff in two straight.

8-6 and 9-7 were the scores.

The rest of Waffle’s team includes third Erik Erikksen, second Dave Vatamaniuck and lead Mike Pagrut.

The Men’s and Ladies Provincials will be in Quesnel from January 29th through February 3rd.