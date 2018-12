The 100 Mile Wranglers were in Osoyoos Saturday night with a 2-1 victory over the Coyotes.

All the scoring in the game took place in the 3rd period, with both Wrangler goals coming from Garret Hilton. Goalie Miles Minor stopped 38 shots.

The 14-11-1 Wranglers don’t play again until after Christmas with their next game in Kamloops at the Macarthur Park arena against the 25-4-0 Kimberly Dynamiters.