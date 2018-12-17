A 100 Mile House man, accused of robbing a bank in Williams Lake, has been ordered to stand trial.

That was the result of a Preliminary Inquiry for 40-year old Christopher Swain last week.

A trial date will be set on January 28th.

Swain is facing one count each of Robbery and Disguising his Face with Intent to Commit an Offence.

Williams Lake RCMP responded to a robbery in progress at the CIBC bank on Oliver Street back on November 28th of last year.

Witnesses told police that a man entered the bank and demanded money from the teller.

RCMP say that due to the immediate assistance of two customers and a quick response from police, a man was arrested without incident and without any injuries to employees or customers in the bank.