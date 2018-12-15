Is it a good idea to give a pet as a gift on Christmas morning?

Liz Dighton Manager of the Williams Lake and District SPCA says it might be great for the family and kids that morning but it’s terrifying for the pet.

So what should people do if that’s the gift they’d like to give?

“We always suggest to get all the supplies for the pet and put it under the tree then collect your pet afterward once things have settled down and you have time to enjoy the pet and help the pet settle in.”

Dighton said it’s not only cats and dogs that feel the stress of a lot of people around in their new home over the holidays but all pets in general.