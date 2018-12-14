Multiple power outages have been reported to BC Hydro in the 100 Mile House area.

According to BC Hydro, over 1300 residents were without power in the area as of noon today. Crews are responding to mostly downed trees on power lines. A wind warning has been issued for the South Cariboo with wind gusts up to 80 kph possible. They remind residents to not approach or touch downed lines, as they may be live, and to call BC hydro at call 1 800 BCHYDRO (1 800 224 9376).

Environment Canada says the wind should peak this afternoon and diminish this evening.