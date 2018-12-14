Century 21, skipped by Ray Blackmore, improved to 7-2 and 1 Wednesday night with a six to two win over Service Electric.

That is just half a game clear however of both the Billy Barker Casino rink and the Ski Hi Scaffolding foursome, now both at 7 and 3.

The Billy, skipped by Brady Waffle, got by Quesnel Lawn Care 7-6 last night and Blair Hedden led Ski Hi to a 6-3 win over Tolko Industries.

One other game last night saw Karin’s Deli and Health Foods get the better of the Child Development Centre rink to the tune of 9 to 1.

STANDINGS

Century 21 (Ray Blackmore) 7-2-1

Billy Barker Casino (Brady Waffle) 7-3-0

Ski Hi Scaffolding (Blair Hedden) 7-3-0

Tolko Industries (Brenda Ernst) 5-4-1

Karin`s Deli (Lori Freeman) 5-5-0

Child Development Centre (Ben Reuther) 3-7-0

Service Electric (Dave Plant) 3-7-0

Quesnel Lawn Care (Colin Shpak) 2-8-0