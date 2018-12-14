A date has been set for sentencing for a Quesnel man who was found guilty of shooting a 38-year old woman.

Kelvin Alphonse is due back in Supreme Court on September 30th of next year.

He was charged with Aggravated Assault, Discharging a Firearm with Intent to Wound or Disfigure, Unlawfully Discharging a Firearm, Careless Use of a Firearm, Pointing a Firearm, and Use of a Firearm while Committing an Indictable Offence.

Madame Justice Winteringham found him guilty on all six counts following a lengthy trial that got underway in late May and wrapped up in early July.

The charges are connection with a shooting incident in January of 2016.

Quesnel RCMP were called to the Red Bluff reserve after receiving a complaint of shots fired, and upon arrival they discovered an injured female, who was rushed to G.R. Baker Hospital before being transferred to Vancouver in serious condition.