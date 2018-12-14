The Williams Lake Fire Department was on the scene of a structure fire Thursday evening.

Deputy Fire Chief, Rob Warnock said the department was called to the scene on Smith Street at around 8:30 pm.

“It turned out the homeowner had been cooking with some oil on the stove, went downstairs, came up, and he had a fire going on the stove and into the cupboards at the time,” he said.

“The owner had a fire extinguisher and he blew that off before he left and that helped save his house.”

Crews finished mopping up the fire and making sure there were no hotspots.

The kitchen sustained substantial damage with smoke damage throughout the home.

“Everybody got out the home, and there were two adults and two children,” Warnock said.

“Everybody is fine.”

Warnock urges anyone cooking with oil to be cautious and if they do get a fire to not throw water at it as it will spread the fire.

“Try and put a lid on it or smother it is the best way to go,” he said.

“This fella used a fire extinguisher and he did do a good job, but he did blow some of the oil around the kitchen.”