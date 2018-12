One game on the schedule for the 100 Mile House Wranglers this weekend.

Saturday night they are in Osoyoos taking on the 12-13-2 Coyotes. Game start is at 730 PM. This is the last game for the Wranglers before Christmas. They don’t play on home ice again until new years day .

The Wranglers are 13-11-1 with 30 points this season and hold second place in their KIJHL Division.