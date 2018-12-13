Earlier today (Thursday) Environment Canada issued a special weather statement regarding strong wind gusts expected tomorrow (Friday) afternoon in the Cariboo.

Meteorologist for Environment Canada Doug Lundquist

“We expect winds to start to increase overnight and during the day tomorrow they could be 50, 60, perhaps gusting as high as 80 and it wouldn’t take much to push us into the warning category which would be a sustained wind of 70 or gusts perhaps of 90.”

Winds are forecast to peak in the late afternoon with gusts as high as 80 kilometers per hour then gradually diminishing tomorrow night.