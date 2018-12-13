The death of an adult male on Tuesday is suspicious in nature according to RCMP.

Williams Lake RCMP was called to a residence on Mountain House Road at 9:35 pm Dec. 11 and upon attendance discovered a deceased male.

“The death is suspicious in nature resulting in Williams Lake RCMP calling for assistance from North District Major Crime,” Cpl. Madonna Saunderson said in a release.

“North District Major Crime has assumed the conduct of the investigation and is being supported by the Williams Lake Detachment and several other investigative support units.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Williams Lake RCMP at 250 392-6211 or Crime Stoppers at 1 800 222-8477.