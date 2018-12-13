The winners of the 100 Mile House Lions club shopping spree were announced this week.

The annual event was previously put on by the 100 Mile Lioness Club, which folded earlier this year. First prize was a $500 five minute shopping spree at Safeway in 100 Mile House. Lions member Chris Nickless says the winner, Chantalle Lambert, was “A happy lady. She started off with A hundred dollars worth of meat and then had 5 minutes to get the rest.”

Second prize winner Lori Brody takes home a $100 gift card and third prize winner John Schurman won a $75 gift certificate. Approximately two thousand dollars was raised for the lions club The Lions wish to thank safeway for sponsoring the event, and everyone who participated.