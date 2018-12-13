More Chinese threats aimed at Canada through state media

Beijing is using China’s state media to lob more threats at Canada.

China Radio International says Canada is taking the right step by releasing Huawei’s CFO on bail, but is still threatening revenge if she’s not released completely. Beijing has confirmed two Canadians have been arrested as alleged national security threats. One is a former diplomat for Ottawa.

Omar Khadr asks for changes to his bail allowing international travel, family connection

Omar Khadr is hoping to get a passport to visit Saudi Arabia for religious purposes.

The former Guantanamo Bay inmate is hoping to change his bail conditions in an Edmonton court today so he can visit the country to perform a mandatory Muslim pilgrimage. He also wants the opportunity to speak to his sister.

Homeless character joins Sesame Street cast

An iconic children’s program is getting a lot closer to mirroring real life.

Sesame Street now has a homeless character joining the cast. The character named Lily is living on the street after her family lost their home, bringing more awareness to homeless children. But, this isn’t Lily’s appearance as she showed up in 2011 as part of a family struggling with food insecurity.