Kotex tampons reportedly coming apart during use

Check your brand before using your tampons.

U by Kotex Sleek Tampons is being recalled after reports of the product coming apart while being removed. The tampons had to be removed medically in many cases. Some women also reported issues like discomfort, infections and vaginal injuries.

Two Canadian men now confirmed to be detained in China

Two Canadian men are now being held by Chinese authorities.

Beijing confirmed a second man was arrested this week under concerns he was attempting to endanger national security. This follows the arrest of a former Canadian diplomat under similar charges. Reports suggest China is lashing out at Canada for arresting Huawei’s CFO in Vancouver.

Citigroup warns of major economic crisis coming for Canada

Canada’s debt load could lead to devastating results within just a few years.

This comes from a Citigroup report, suggesting Canadian households and governments have pushed debt levels so high, it will soon clash with an increase in interest rates. Experts blame rising housing costs and a drop in demand for commodities like oil. The report gives Canada about three years before we could hit a recession.

Vista Radio celebrates successful Million Dollar Charity Week

It’s a week everyone at this radio station looks forward to and once again you didn’t disappoint. Last week 40 Vista Radio stations in three provinces and the Northwest Territories raised $1.6 million in cash, toys, food and warm clothes. That will all stay within our communities and help everyone enjoy this special time of year. From all of us to all of you, thank you.