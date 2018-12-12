Participating in the Amazing Race Canada has turned into an amazing donation for one Williams Lake non-profit organization.

During one of the events, Constable Taylor Callens along with his sister won the Dempsters “Feed the Community” challenge and picked the Williams Lake Big Brothers and Big Sisters to be awarded with sixteen hundred loaves of white bread.

Tasha Pilkington works for Big Brothers and Big Sisters and remembers when Dempsters called to tell them the good news

“We were in shock. We were so happy, it took a moment to take it in, but we were very excited and we thought wow, we’re gonna feed the community. We’re so thankful to Taylor, he’s just amazing, truly, truly, amazing.”

Pilkington said any non-profit agency, anyone in need of bread, is invited to come to the Growers Direct Parking lot on Oliver Street in Williams Lake tomorrow afternoon at one.