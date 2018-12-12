A date has been set for a Preliminary Inquiry for a 29-year old man who is the accused in a stabbing at the 100 Mile House library.

Brandon Frank is due back in court in Williams Lake on February 6th.

He’s charged with Aggravated Assault, Assault with a Weapon and Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose.

100 Mile RCMP were called to the library on Birch Avenue back on August 21st after receiving a report of a physical altercation between two men.

Police say one of the men was injured and was taken to hospital for treatment for injuries consistent with an edged weapon.

His injuries, at the time, were described as serious but not life-threatening.