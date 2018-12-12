By a cash donation or unwrapped gift for a child close to 800 people gathered at Williams Lake Boston Pizza for the annual Christmas Wish Breakfast.

MyCaribooNow spoke with operations manager Vanessa Riplinger of the Child Development Centre and Boston Pizza owner Jason Ouimet this morning (Wednesday, Dec 12) who both agreed that it was another great year.

“It was our 13th annual Christmas Wish Breakfast and the second year doing it with Jason and Boston Pizza, and we’re absolutely thrilled with the turnout,” Riplinger said.

“It’s more than I expected,” said Ouimet.

“We actually are close to running out of food this year so it worked out perfect.”

Ouimet said with all the toy and cash donations staying in Williams Lake and surrounding areas to allow children to receive a gift this Christmas, it’s an awesome event.

He said 20 Boston Pizza staff wanted to help volunteer for the Breakfast, and that he would definitely do it again.

400 cups of coffee were also donated by the Bean Counter with Safeway bringing baked goods, and the Williams Lake RCMP taking the toys back to the Child Development Centre where they’ll be distributed tomorrow (Thursday, Dec. 13) to community organizations working with children and families.

“People love to give back to the community and give back to the kids,” said Riplinger.

“This is always such a fantastic event. People like to be a part of it and our community is such a giving community and they always want to give back to children in Williams Lake.”