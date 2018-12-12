CRD chair and Area H director Margo Wagner gave the chairs year end report to the board at last weeks board meeting.

She highlighted the CRD’s focus on rebuilding following the 2017 wildfires and key accomplishments in 2018.

“Our survey we sent out after the 2018 fires was a 65 percent improvement over what we did in 2017. We’ve applied for a lot of grants. We’ve been successful in getting some funding in for projects. I think it was a good year. We have a new board. “Moving forward we have some really good directors who have come on board and I look forward to getting to know them and working with them in the coming year.”

The full text of the chairs report can be found at the CRD website here.