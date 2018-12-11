A trial date has been set for a Quesnel man accused of murder.

32-year old Kristopher Edward Leclair will got to trial on June 3rd of next year.

He remains in custody and has been since his arrest.

Leclair is charged with Second Degree Murder in the stabbing death of a 48-year old man and with Attempted Murder in connection with the stabbing of a 52-year old woman.

At last report, she was in hospital in critical condition.

Quesnel RCMP responded to a report of several stabbings at a residence on Hillborn Road back on July 21st of this year over the Billy Barker Days weekend.

Police say a suspect turned himself in at the detachment that same day.

The North District Major Crime Unit was called in and confirmed that all parties were known to each other.

No other details, including the identity of the victims, have been released.