The Williams Lake Child Development Centre will once again be delivering presents to children with tomorrow’s (Wednesday, Dec. 11) Christmas Wish Breakfast.

Operations manager Vanessa Riplinger says they are again partnering with Boston Pizza to offer a quick in and out buffet breakfast.

“This is our 13th year doing it,” she says.

“You bring a cash donation or a gift for anybody from an infant right up to a teenager, and the RCMP will be taking the gifts away at the end of the day down to the Child Development Centre and we set them up. Organizations then come the next day take them back and make sure that kids get something under the tree which is so very important.”

“Everybody deserves something under the tree at Christmas and this is a way the community can give back.”

The Wish Breakfast in which about 700 people showed up last year, runs from 6:30 am until 9.

“We’re so grateful for Boston Pizza picking it up,” Riplinger adds.

“It’s the second year that they’re doing it and it’s not something that they traditionally do is cook breakfast so they’ve gone way out of their comfort zone by doing this and it was beautiful last year. We’re really looking forward to it again this year.”