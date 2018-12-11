RCMP in Williams Lake are reminding anyone heading out into the wilderness to be prepared after a man got separated from his family while searching for the perfect Christmas tree in the woods.

North District RCMP Media Relations Cpl. Madonna Saunderson says RCMP responded to the report of the lost 18-year-old approximately 70km east of Williams Lake last week.

“Luckily he was safely found 12 hours later so the RCMP certainly want you to be prepared regardless of why you’re out in the wilderness be it hunting a Christmas tree or just out a for a hike, let people know where you’re going and dress for the weather.”

Saunderson says it’s also important to be cognizant of the fact that the weather can change drastically in a matter of seconds, and recommends to use the ‘buddy system’ and bring a safety go-pack with items that could help you survive outdoors.

The lost Christmas tree hunter was located and reunited with his family injury free after Williams Lake RCMP Cst. Jordan Gelowitz responded to the incident and worked in partnership with the Williams Lake Police Dog Services and the Central Cariboo Search and Rescue.