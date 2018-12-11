A strong Westerly flow moving across the Province is taking the Cariboo from the deep freeze to potential record highs.

Meteorologist for Environment Canada, Doug Lundquist, goes over what our long-range forecast will be like due to this system.

“We in the Interior tend to get less precipitation because most of that stays on the Coast side. That being said, it’s bringing us wind and warm air from the South and perhaps even this weekend we’re thinking we’ll be about ten degrees above average which could be in record breaking territory with highs in Quesnel and Williams Lake pushing seven, eight degrees.”

When it comes to our overnight lows over the next 7 days Lundquist said they will be pretty mild as well ranging from minus three to plus three by the weekend.

The usual overnight low is minus ten.

With the warmer temperatures could the Cariboo expect any precipitation as well.

Lundquist said, “Today there is a bit of a cold front nearby that we may get a chance of a shower or a flurry later this afternoon and throughout the week a forty percent chance of showers and not much in the way of accumulation of snow.”