Quesnel’s Blue Box program will remain the same, despite the closure of the satellite recycling depots in the City.

Lindsay Chauhan is the Director of Marketing with Recycle BC.

She says they won’t be expanding to include other things, and here she explains why…

“Glass is one of those materials that can’t be co-mingled with the containers because it breaks really easily and then it can end up contaminating the containers, so glass along with foam packaging, like styrofoam and plastic bags and overwrap are best taken back to depots.”

Chauhan says the new depot will be accepting some new materials however…

“We are now collecting other flexible plastic packaging and that can be returned to the new Quesnel depot as well. So those are things like chip bags, crinkly plastic like granola bar wrappers, candy wrappers, or stand up pouches with a zipper lock. So those can also be returned to the depot now.”

A detailed list of what can be accepted is available on the Recycle BC website.