Ford truck owners may be leading insurance claims for theft in Canada

If you have a Ford F-series truck you’ll want to make sure it’s locked up tight.

A new report suggests the popular truck brand is the top target for theft across Canada. Other truck brands and high-end SUVs are also top picks for thieves. Overall, the Insurance Bureau of Canada found auto theft has jumped by six per cent this year.

Beijing detains former Canadian diplomat: reports

A former Canadian diplomat is reportedly being detained in China.

The news comes after Beijing threatened retaliation over the arrest of Huawei’s CFO in Vancouver. She is wanted for alleged trade-related crimes in the US. There’s no confirmation this arrest of a Canadian is related. Chinese officials did warn Canadians working in the country should consider heading home for the Christmas holiday.

Purolator releases holiday send schedule to get packages in time for Christmas

You’ll need to send packages soon if you’re using Purolator to avoid the Canada Post backlog.

The Canadian package service says cross-country deliveries need to be sent by December 20th in order to arrive in time for Christmas. US-bound packages need to be dropped off by Thursday. Overseas deliveries to places like the UK, Germany, China or Australia can wait until Monday.