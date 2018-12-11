Despite worries about Brexit and growth world markets are up slightly this morning.

Investors seem to be taking a cautious approach over Brexit and the possibility of an ugly break-up between Britain and the European Union.

China and the United States going forward with talks to possibly end the trade dispute between the two nations has investors in some sectors happy as well.

Less than stellar economic data from around the world though, the most recent from Japan, is still stoking the fires of worry about a slowing global economy.

In Toronto the TSX is looking to bounce back after closing down 66 points yesterday thanks to the slide in crude prices, while the Dow Jones is looking to build off a late tech push that helped it close up 34 points.

Ahead of the bell at press time oil is up 55 cents to $51.55 U.S. per barrel, gold is up $4.00 to $1,253.40 an ounce, and the loonie is up just over a tenth of a cent to 74.70 cents U.S.