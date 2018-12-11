The College of New Caledonia in Quesnel is holding a drop-in info session this afternoon.

It will take place anytime between three and six on Campus Way.

Perry Taylor, a Millwright instructor at the College, says they will be showcasing a number of programs…

“Things like academic upgrading for biology, chemistry, that type of thing, math and physics. We’re going to have the shops open so people can come in and have a look at our carpentry program, our electrical program, and also our millwright machinist program.”

Taylor says they are currently in the process of building a brand new power engineering shop with a new boiler and turbine, a project that is expected to be completed in another year and a half or so.

Today’s open house will also include some industry training such as First Aid, transportation endorsement, forklift training, and Foodsafe.