The Cariboo Regional District announced today (Monday) there will be a by-election in the spring for Electoral Area F Director.

Electoral Area F Director-elect, Conrad Turcotte, was unable to take his oath of office by the deadline of December 7th following the October 20th election.

Manager of Communications for the CRD, Emily Epp, explains who will be holding that position until then

“So currently according to the Local Government act the previous Electoral Area Director will hold the position until the by-election so that’s Area F Director Joan Sorely.”

Epp said General election day for the Area F by-election is tentatively scheduled for March 30, 2018, however, the by-election details and timeline will be confirmed by the CRD Board at the Board meeting on January 18th.

By-election information will be posted at cariboord.ca/elections when it is available.