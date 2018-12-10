The results of the Cariboo Regional District’s online 2018 Wildfires Survey are in.

CRD Chair Margo Wagner said they did a similar survey after the 2017 fires and it was really interesting to get the comparisons between the two.

“The public as a whole seemed to be much happier with communications, the way permits were done, pretty much everything they felt was handled better than it was in 2017.”

Wagner said BC Wildfire Service did a much better job on communicating on their part, their website was more up to date, as directors they were getting more frequent updates from BC Wildfire Service which the CRD was really happy about.

Even though the CRD was pleased with the results, Wagner said their work isn’t over

“We’re certainly not done but we certainly made big strides in 2018 to improve the general satisfaction from the general public which is, of course, important to us because they’re the ones who pay the taxes and vote us in and who we represent so it was good.”

The 2018 Wildfires Survey was available for residents to fill in on the Cariboo Regional District’s Facebook page and their website.