A trial date has been set for one of two people accused of stealing the truck of a good samaritan, who had stopped to help them following an accident in the 70-Mile area.

35-year old Carmen Marie McDonald is due back in court on January 24th.

28-year old Gerald Oscar Pierce, meanwhile, has an appearance scheduled for January 30th for disposition.

Both are charged with Possession of Stolen Property, Theft of a Motor Vehicle and Failing to stop at the scene of an Accident.

McDonald is also facing one count of Resisting or Obstructing a Peace Officer and Pierce is also charged with Dangerous Operation of a Motor Vehicle.

Williams Lake RCMP say a good samaritan had his truck stolen back in June after stopping at the scene of an accident on Highway 97.

Police say they immediately responded and with the assistance of Quesnel RCMP, the Emergency Response Team, Police Dog Services and a helicopter, they were able to make a couple of arrests.

The good samaritan was not injured during this incident.