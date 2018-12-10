A home burnt to the ground in South Quesnel yesterday.

The Volunteer Fire Department, responding t multiple 9-1-1 calls, was called to Jay Road at around 7-15 a.m.

Ron Richert was the Duty Officer…

“Upon arrival it was a two storey residential home and it was fully involved already. It was one occupant, he got out of the home safely, and yes it was a complete loss and the investigating is continuing.”

Richert says a vehicle in the garage was also destroyed.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Richert says 21 firefighters responded along with five pieces of equipment and they also received some mutual aid from Kersley in the form of a water tender.

He says they were on scene until around noon.