A win and a loss for the 100 Mile Wranglers on their road trip over the weekend.

Friday they were in Armstrong playing the North Okanagan Knights. The Wranglers scored a 6-2 victory over the Knights with goals from Julian Dewey, Garrett Hilton, Darian Long, Nico Hemming, and two from Kolby Page.

Saturday the Wranglers were in Kelowna against the top team, in the league, the Kelowna Chiefs. The Chiefs took the game with a 3-0 shutout. Goalie Miles Minor stopped 26 shots.

The Wranglers still hold the number two spot in the Doug Birks Division with 13-11-1.

They play next on December 15 in Osoyoos against the 12-13-2 Coyotes.