Mary Sjostrom, the President of the Quesnel Community Foundation, says they surpassed the 50 thousand dollars and then some that was being matched by an anonymous donor.

“We certainly did well and this is very tentative because we could have more cheques in the mail, but as of now as I am speaking to you we took in, including our anonymous donor, we’re at 123 thousand 117 dollars, so I think Quesnel needs to be really, really proud of themselves. And not only Quesnel, there was people throughout British Columbia that used to live in Quesnel that contribute every year, so I just want to say on behalf of the Foundation I just want to say thank you very much.”

The deadline was on Friday afternoon at 4-30.

Sjostrom says she was pleased with this year’s total, especially in light of all the challenges that Quesnel is facing right now.

The money will all remain in Quesnel through bursaries or grants to various organizations.

The endowment, even before this challenge, was sitting at 2.7 million dollars.

It is the interest and revenue from that amount that goes back into the community in the form of grants.