Country 840 in 100 Mile House held its 30th annual turkey day fundraiser for the 100 Mile Food bank last Monday.

The event saw local dignitaries such as MLA Donna Barnett and Mayor Mitch Campsall in the CKBX studio to take and read the pledges sent in. Country 840 Morning host Larry Rode, who has hosted the event for the past 30 years says the tally was 531 at last count. “It was not a record, but was certainly more than the 400 that was expected. 100 Mile area outstanding as they always are, supporting the 100 Mile Food Bank. This is why we love this place.”

Each turkey pledge is 25 dollars making the total raised this year at last count over $13 000. Sponsors have donated several prizes, and those who redeem pledges by December 14th will be eligible for the prize draws.