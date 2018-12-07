Operations at the TRU Health Centre in Williams Lake will be temporarily suspended later this month.

Current nurse practitioner Sandi Lachapelle will be leaving the clinic December 16th and Interior Health is actively recruiting for a replacement.

Health Services Administrator for Thompson-Cariboo Rural, Bernie Easson

“We do have some locum practitioners available until December 21st but after that, we will have to temporarily close the clinic until we are successful in recruitment, and just to note that site normally closes for two weeks over Christmas”.

Easson said Health Centre patients who have not been connected with an alternative provider can visit the Borland Medi-Clinic for walk-in physician services or visit a local pharmacist for medication information, vaccines and urgent medication refill needs.

They can also call the 24-hour Provincial Healthlink phone line at 811 to speak to a nurse, pharmacist or dietitian.

Other options for health care services include contacting the Interior Health’s Williams Lake Health Care Centre 250-302-5000 for public health services.

Call 911 or visit the emergency department at Cariboo Memorial Hospital if you have emergency health needs.