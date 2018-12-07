A fatal motor vehicle incident closed Highway 97 near Lac La Hache yesterday evening.

RCMP say that the incident occurred at 4:55 pm about 3 kilometers north of Lac La Hache.

RCMP Media representative Cpl. Madonna Saunderson says that a southbound vehicle lost control and rolled while avoiding wildlife. The driver, a man in his fifties died as a result, and the two passengers escaped with minor injuries.

The highway was closed until 8 pm. Road conditions at the time of the incident were good and speed has been ruled out as a factor. Cariboo Chilcotin Regional Traffic Services and the BC Coroners service are continuing to investigate.

They ask anyone with information regarding the incident to call CCRTS in 100 Mile House at 250 395-2456.