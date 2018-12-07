Quesnel City Council has directed staff to apply for a Crime Reduction and Crime Prevention grant.

It is for 75-thousand dollars and is to the provincial Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General.

Director of Development Services Tanya Turner says the project to fund crime reduction and crime prevention initiatives….

“These are projects designed to identify, assess, prevent, contain, and reduce the frequency and severity of criminal activity.”

A requirement under this grant application is for established partnerships and in this case the group is the Caring Community for Persons with Addictions Committee…

“This funding will allow this group to take actions to identify ways to provide programs and services to individuals who are involved in, or at risk of becoming involved in criminal activities.”

Carly Tolhurst is the new Health Services Coordinator with this group and these funds, if the grant application is successful, would help that group to action some of the initiatives in he Quesnel Health Services Review.