A small art exhibit gala was held last night in Williams Lake but not where you’d think.

The semi-permanent Salmon and habitat health-themed exhibit was unveiled at the Sam Ketcham pool viewing area in Williams Lake.

Brianna Van De Wijgaard, Communications Co-Ordinator for the Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society, said it’s a different form of environmental education and explains how the funding for it came about.

“The Arts and Culture Society gave us a grant via the City and the Cariboo Regional District to purchase the art and all of the art is done by local artists. So we purchased the art, installed it and it will be up for a minimum of 5 years.”

But that’s not how the original concept was drawn up.

“We originally thought about doing a mural at that location but then as it progressed and materialized this was a more fesable option. So the City was great and they worked with us on where we could install it and for how long so that’s how it kinda started and it worked out really great.”

Wijngaard said the pool vieiwing area was chosen because it fits the theme and is a high traffic area for families and their children.