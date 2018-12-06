Dianne Greenwood, the Coordinator since 1992, says things have been slow at the depot in the Maple Park mall so far.

Here she talks about some of the things they’re looking for…

“All non-perishable foods, fruits and vegetables and peanut butter and jam, pastas and pasta sauces, tuna, salmon, canned ham, that kind of stuff. We need toys, we’re short on our girls from six til ten, we’re having a bit of a, it’s pretty low there. And we always have trouble with kids between ten and twelve as well, we scramble to get them something.”

Greenwood says they are accepting donations up until the 19th.

They can be dropped off at the depot between ten and four Monday to Saturday and from ten until two on Sundays.

She says Christmas hampers for those in need will then go out on the 21st and 22nd this year.

Greenwood says they gave out 820 hampers last year, the most ever expect for in 2016 when that number was 883.

The grocery bill last year was the highest ever coming in at 77 thousand dollars !