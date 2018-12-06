Trade woes continue in North America as the Dow is nearing its Tuesday plummet. The Wall Street index is down 660 points to 24,366 as investors continue to fret over more escalation in the US China trade war. China is demanding the release of Huawei’s CFO after she was arrested in Vancouver, but the US is calling for her to be extradited across the border to face trade-related charges.

The TSX is also feeling the weight as it falls 397 points to 14,785.

Oil continues to slide as well falling to 50.73 a barrel as OPEC pulls back on a plan to drop production globally.

The Loonie is down to 74.51 cents US.