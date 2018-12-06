Canadian Cyber Security report suggests hackers targeting devices in the home

Your refrigerator could be giving away your personal information to cyber criminals.

A report from the Canadian Center for Cyber Security suggests hackers are targeting internet-capable devices in your home like appliances, TVs and even cars. Experts warn these devices often have little to no security, leaving you vulnerable to cyber attacks. Financial and other information can be stolen and sold on the deep web.

Christmas packages more likely to arrive late now

Your packages are no longer guaranteed to arrive in time for Christmas.

CTV News reports the rotating strike-caused backlog has tripled the amount of packages the postal service usually deals with this time of year. Officials say illegal demonstrations blocking postal operations in Ontario have also caused more delays. The postal workers’ union claims Canada Post is exaggerating the backlog.

Canadians weighing in on Timmies spill-protection lids

Who knew a coffee cup lid could cause this much uproar? Tim Hortons is testing new lids in 100 stores across the country. It has some Canadians debating the issue on social media. Some say they are better, some say they are worse. The new lids are supposed to leak less and cause less spills.