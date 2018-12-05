A 29-year old man, charged in connection with a stabbing incident at the 100 Mile House library, has pled not guilty.

Brandon Frank has also elected to be tried by a jury should the case go to trial.

He’s due back in court next Wednesday (December 12th) to set a date for a Preliminary Inquiry.

Frank is charged with Aggravated Assault, Assault with a Weapon and Possession of a Weapon for Dangerous Purpose.

100 Mile House RCMP were called to the library on Birch Avenue back on August 21st after receiving a report of a physical altercation between two men.

Police say one of the men was injured and was taken to hospital for treatment for injuries consistent with an edged weapon.

His injuries, while described by RCMP as serious, were not considered to be life-threatening.