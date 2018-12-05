The BC Wildfire Service wants you!

They’re accepting applications throughout the Province including Williams Lake, Quesnel, 100 Mile House and Alexis Creek for wildland firefighter positions for the 2019 season .

Crew Co-Ordinator BC Wildfire Service Eric Kopetski explains what applicants should have before submitting their applications.

“The only they need to get is their Work Safe BC Level 1 First Aid and Transportation endorsement and they only need to have some evidence that they enrolled in that by the time of their interview in February.”

Kopetski said, “We’re accepting applications from now and until January 15th and that’s for Wildland firefighter crews and Provincially we’re expecting to get somewhere between 150 and 200 vacancies and we have about a thousand firefighters Provincially”.

Online applications can be submitted on the BC Wildfire Service website www.gov.bc.ca/wildfirejobs until January 15th, 2019.

Applicants who pass the screening will be invited to attend an interview and complete a fitness assessment.

In Williams Lake interviews will be held the week of February 19th, 2019.