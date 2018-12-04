100 Mile RCMP say that a purse and keys were stolen at last weeks community breakfast December 1st.

The keys were then used to steal several items from a vehicle parked at the breakfast. Several tips were received by police, which led them to a vehicle parked at the Cariboo Mall.

The vehicle was towed in order to execute a search warrant. Several articles reported stolen were found in the vehicle, and two female suspects were identified.

The investigation is continuing, and anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the 100 Mile RCMP detachment.