BRENDAN PAWLIW, MYPGNOW- A bus service looking to carry passengers from Prince George and the Cariboo could get off the ground very soon.

The Merritt Shuttle Bus Service was supposed to launch in November, now has until January 7th to get at least two buses on the road according to the Ministry of Transportation.

Some investors have finally come on board and the transportation company is looking to take one final step.

“We don’t need that much (money) we’re all ready to go and all we need is just some money to purchase the buses and we can be up and running in a week, week and a half – it is just a matter of getting the buses made safe and roadworthy so we make sure people they get to their destinations in a safe manner and on time,” said Gene Field, Director of Operations.

“We’re kind of going to focus more on the express part of the business, once we get some buses just because we want to get the people around for the Christmas Holidays and we’ve also put in a bid for three more runs that aren’t being serviced.”

BDC and Community Futures have also expressed a desire to pitch in financially.

The upstart bus company would service routes like Prince George to Merritt and PG to Langley.

With some of the funding that has come in recently, the bus company has expressed an interest to do more routes like two runs per day in Williams Lake.

Field says a lot of northern residents are craving a Spence’s Bridge trip as well.

“For people wanting to come down from Prince George to go through places like 100 Mile House, Quesnel, Williams Lake and what we could do is provide that service in the afternoon, evening and however long they need to be down there they can also get a trip back up in the morning and they would have a way to get back up (home) in the afternoon.”

More money could be on the way via Community Futures and the Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC).